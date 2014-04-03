Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Affirming Impacts Of Climate Change

IPCC: Report probes effects, adaptation, and vulnerabilities related to global warming

by Cheryl Hogue
April 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo of a child picking up shells on the cracked floor of the Chuanqian Reservoir in China's Guizhou province on March 22, 2014.
Credit: Newscom
Droughts, such as the one in China’s Guizhou province, and other climate events show how vulnerable some ecosystems are to global warming, an IPCC report says.

Around the globe, human-caused climate change has affected farming, water supplies, and ecosystems on land and in water, says a new United Nations report.

Compiled by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the report says melting of permafrost and many glaciers as well as a shift in many species’ geographic ranges is a result of global warming. Climate change thus far has caused more harm than good to crops, it concludes. And the current rate of ocean acidification, caused by uptake of atmospheric carbon dioxide, is unprecedented in the past 65 million years.

The report, released last week, examines the impacts of global warming and societies’ vulnerability to those effects. The document also assesses how societies are adapting to climate change.

“With high levels of warming that result from continued growth in greenhouse gas emissions, risks will be challenging to manage,” says Christopher Field, who cochaired the IPCC working group that prepared the report. “Even serious, sustained investments in adaptation will face limits,” says Field, founding director of the Carnegie Institution’s Department of Global Ecology at Stanford University.

Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who chairs the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, says the IPCC report “adds a tremendous sense of urgency for Congress to wake up and do everything in its power to reduce dangerous carbon pollution.”

The report also touches briefly on geoengineering—which would involve large-scale efforts to block incoming solar radiation or to strip CO2 from the atmosphere—but does not endorse it. Costs, effectiveness, and side effects of geoengineering techniques are poorly understood, the document says.

The report is the second in a series of three that IPCC is releasing as part of its fifth in-depth assessment of climate change since 1990. The first of these, examining the science of climate change, was released in September 2013. The third IPCC report, on mitigating climate change, is due in mid-April.

The reports are expected to influence international negotiations on a new climate-change treaty, which are due to conclude at the end of 2015.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Offers New Climate Pledge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laying Out The Attainable
Climate Change Is Altering The World

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE