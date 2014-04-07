Advertisement

09214-cover-chochleascxd.jpg
09214-cover-chochleascxd.jpg
April 7, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 14

Emerging technology and a wide-open market are spurring more companies to pursue drugs to treat or prevent hearing loss

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 14
Drug Discovery

Sound Science

Emerging technology and a wide-open market are spurring more companies to pursue drugs to treat or prevent hearing loss

Drugmakers Tune To New Channels

ACS Meeting News: Medicinal chemists set their sights on sensory ion channels to find pain, cancer, asthma treatments

The Nicotine Fix For E-Cigarettes

Companies in nascent business seek high-quality supplies of their key ingredient

  • Environment

    Nuclear Waste Could Find Home In Shale

    ACS Meeting News: Scrambling for an answer to scuttled Yucca Mountain storage facility, scientists eye clay

  • Business

    Open Innovation Field Opens Up

    Internet-based forums for idea generation have matured, but multiple approaches still compete for customers

  • Policy

    Old-Timers Bolt From Congress

    Members with decades of experience retire from partisan, deadlocked Congress

Science Concentrates

image name
Women In Science

Women Faculty Positions Edge Up

Last year’s increase in the percentage of female chemistry faculty occurred at the assistant professor level

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

