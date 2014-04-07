Sound Science
Emerging technology and a wide-open market are spurring more companies to pursue drugs to treat or prevent hearing loss
April 7, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 14
ACS Meeting News: Medicinal chemists set their sights on sensory ion channels to find pain, cancer, asthma treatments
Companies in nascent business seek high-quality supplies of their key ingredient
ACS Meeting News: Scrambling for an answer to scuttled Yucca Mountain storage facility, scientists eye clay
Internet-based forums for idea generation have matured, but multiple approaches still compete for customers
Members with decades of experience retire from partisan, deadlocked Congress
Last year’s increase in the percentage of female chemistry faculty occurred at the assistant professor level