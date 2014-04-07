Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arden P. Zipp

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Arden P. Zipp, 75, Distinguished Teaching Professor at SUNY Cortland, died at home in Tully, N.Y., on Dec. 17, 2013, after a five-year battle with melanoma.

A native of Dolgeville, N.Y., Zipp earned a B.S. in chemistry from Colgate University in 1960 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1964.

He taught chemistry at Drew University in Madison, N.J., for two years before spending 41 years as a professor at SUNY Cortland. He served as department chair for two terms and was named a Distinguished Teaching Professor in 1985.

Zipp served in a number of roles to support the development of the College Board’s Advanced Placement Program.

He coauthored more than 50 publications, including the first two editions of the text “Chemistry in Context,” and presented more than 250 chemistry workshops for teachers at regional, national, and international conferences. Zipp received the Catalyst Award from the Chemical Manufacturers Association (now the American Chemistry Council) in 1991.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1964 and actively supporting the Syracuse Section (now the Central New York Section) and the Science Coaches program.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Vernay; his daughters, Allyson and Alaina; and a grandson.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: George M. Bodner
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Darl H. McDaniel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William E. Schmidt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.