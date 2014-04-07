Arden P. Zipp, 75, Distinguished Teaching Professor at SUNY Cortland, died at home in Tully, N.Y., on Dec. 17, 2013, after a five-year battle with melanoma.
A native of Dolgeville, N.Y., Zipp earned a B.S. in chemistry from Colgate University in 1960 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1964.
He taught chemistry at Drew University in Madison, N.J., for two years before spending 41 years as a professor at SUNY Cortland. He served as department chair for two terms and was named a Distinguished Teaching Professor in 1985.
Zipp served in a number of roles to support the development of the College Board’s Advanced Placement Program.
He coauthored more than 50 publications, including the first two editions of the text “Chemistry in Context,” and presented more than 250 chemistry workshops for teachers at regional, national, and international conferences. Zipp received the Catalyst Award from the Chemical Manufacturers Association (now the American Chemistry Council) in 1991.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1964 and actively supporting the Syracuse Section (now the Central New York Section) and the Science Coaches program.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Vernay; his daughters, Allyson and Alaina; and a grandson.
