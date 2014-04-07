BASF Forms Pact With California Schools

BASF is establishing a research institute with chemists and other scientists at Stanford University; the University of California, Berkeley; and UC Los Angeles. Called the California Research Alliance, or CARA, the institute will emphasize the biosciences and new inorganic materials. It will be led by Peidong Yang and Omar M. Yaghi, both professors at UC Berkeley’s College of Chemistry, and result in 10 postdoctoral positions. BASF recently formed an advanced materials collaboration with seven Asian universities.
