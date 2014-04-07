Bayer Completes Exit From Carbon Nanotubes

Bayer MaterialScience has sold its intellectual property in the field of carbon nanotubes and graphene to FutureCarbon for an undisclosed sum. In May 2013, Bayer announced that it would wind down the carbon nanotube business after deciding it didn’t fit with the firm’s focus on polymers. Based in Bayreuth, Germany, FutureCarbon produces what it calls carbon supercomposites for polymer reinforcement, electromagnetic shielding, and other applications.
