Celanese Considers Second Methanol Unit

Celanese says it is mulling the construction of a methanol plant at its Bishop, Texas, facility to take advantage of low-priced natural gas from shale. It plans to file environmental permits for the unit, which would have 1.3 million metric tons per year of capacity. A final decision is contingent on incentives from local authorities, the firm says. Celanese and partner Mitsui & Co. are currently spending $800 million to build a similar-sized methanol plant in Clear Lake, Texas. The firm says it is considering a partner for the second plant as well.
