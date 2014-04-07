Celgene Expands Pact With Forma

Celgene has set up a second collaboration with Forma Therapeutics in a range of therapeutic areas. Just a year ago, the two companies signed a deal worth more than $200 million around drugs that regulate protein homeostasis. Under a new three-and-a-half-year agreement, Celgene will pay Forma $225 million up front. Celgene also has the option to establish two more two-year agreements for another $375 million. If the latter collaboration happens, Celgene will have an exclusive option to acquire Forma, whose drug discovery technology comes from Broad Institute researchers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter