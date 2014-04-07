Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chinese Citizens Protest p-Xylene Plant

Demonstrations are latest against the polyester intermediate chemical

by Jean-François Tremblay
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Protests against plans to build a p-xylene plant turned violent last week in the southern China city of Maoming. The protests were the latest by the Chinese public against a chemical that has come to symbolize the risks associated with chemical production.

Police arrested 19 demonstrators on March 30 who were part of a small and initially peaceful demonstration that attracted 80 people, according to a Mao­ming government statement. Amateur videos posted on YouTube indicate that far more than 80 people were involved.

Authorities claim the event turned violent when protesters started throwing water bottles and stones at police. The government said no one died but did not specify how many people were injured. Authorities later stated that the p-xylene project has yet to be approved and will not go ahead without public consensus. It would be part of an expansion at a subsidiary of the state-owned oil giant Sinopec.

Derived from oil refinery side streams, p-xylene is used to manufacture polyester fiber and plastics. The substance is toxic but less so than other chemicals commonly made in China such as benzene or vinyl chloride.

Chinese protests against p-xylene began in 2007 in Xiamen when citizens forced the relocation of a construction project. Global Times, a state-controlled publication known for its nationalist tone, published an editorial last week stating that turning to imports of p-xylene, known as PX, would pose a “strategic risk” for China.

“A lack of communication between local governments and the public, plus poor official credibility, constitute the roots of local repugnance against PX projects,” the editorial said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical blast kills dozens in China
Chinese protest petrochemical plan
More p-Xylene Protests Erupt In China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE