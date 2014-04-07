Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Donald J. Bettinger

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Bettinger
[+]Enlarge
Donald J. Bettinger.

Donald J. Bettinger, 86, a retired chemistry professor, died on Dec. 6, 2013, in Twinsburg, Ohio.

Born in Cincinnati, Bettinger earned a B.S. Phi Beta Kappa in chemistry from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1947; an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 1950; and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1955.

He started his career serving as an assistant professor first at Davidson College in North Carolina and later at West Virginia University. Subsequently, he became an associate professor at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and a professor at Ohio Northern University in Ada, where he chaired both its chemistry department and its science division. During the final years of his career, he served as a professor of chemistry at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky. He retired to Florida in 1991.

Bettinger was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947. He served as a member of the ACS National Examinations Committee for several years and played a key role in establishing the now-inactive Lima Section.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Coralen; daughters, Kathryn Kibler and Nancy Shoulders; son Walter II; 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Bettinger’s son John predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert J. Morris
Robert I. Lemlich
Gilbert S. Panson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE