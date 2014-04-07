Donald J. Bettinger, 86, a retired chemistry professor, died on Dec. 6, 2013, in Twinsburg, Ohio.
Born in Cincinnati, Bettinger earned a B.S. Phi Beta Kappa in chemistry from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1947; an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 1950; and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1955.
He started his career serving as an assistant professor first at Davidson College in North Carolina and later at West Virginia University. Subsequently, he became an associate professor at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and a professor at Ohio Northern University in Ada, where he chaired both its chemistry department and its science division. During the final years of his career, he served as a professor of chemistry at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky. He retired to Florida in 1991.
Bettinger was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947. He served as a member of the ACS National Examinations Committee for several years and played a key role in establishing the now-inactive Lima Section.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Coralen; daughters, Kathryn Kibler and Nancy Shoulders; son Walter II; 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Bettinger’s son John predeceased him.
