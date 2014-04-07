ExxonMobil Adds Poly(α-Olefins)

ExxonMobil Chemical has opened a plant in Baytown, Texas, capable of making up to 50,000 tons per year of poly(α-olefins) using a metallocene catalyst. The polymers are used as base stocks for automotive and industrial synthetic lubricants. Exxon, which calls itself the world’s largest producer of poly(α-olefins), says the project began in 2011 and at its peak employed more than 700 construction-related workers.
