Gary L. Asleson, 65, professor of chemistry emeritus at the College of Charleston, died of cancer on Dec. 23, 2013, in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Born in St. Peter, Minn., Asleson earned a B.S. in chemistry from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1970 and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1975.
He then began a 35-year career teaching chemistry at the College of Charleston. Asleson held the Mebane Distinguished Teaching Chair in Chemistry & Biochemistry from 2004 until 2008. After retiring in 2009, Asleson continued to teach one class each semester through the spring of 2012.
He received the College of Charleston’s Distinguished Advising Award in 2006 and the Ronald T. Pflaum Outstanding Chapter Advisor Award in 2004 for his dedication to the Gamma Delta Chapter of the Alpha Chi Sigma Professional Chemistry Fraternity.
He joined ACS in 1971 and served as chair of the South Carolina Section from 1984 until 1985.
He is survived by his wife, Mickey; daughter, Kristin Feierbend; and two grandchildren.
