Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Gary L. Asleson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Asleson
[+]Enlarge
Gary L. Asleson.

Gary L. Asleson, 65, professor of chemistry emeritus at the College of Charleston, died of cancer on Dec. 23, 2013, in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Born in St. Peter, Minn., Asleson earned a B.S. in chemistry from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1970 and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1975.

He then began a 35-year career teaching chemistry at the College of Charleston. Asleson held the Mebane Distinguished Teaching Chair in Chemistry & Biochemistry from 2004 until 2008. After retiring in 2009, Asleson continued to teach one class each semester through the spring of 2012.

He received the College of Charleston’s Distinguished Advising Award in 2006 and the Ronald T. Pflaum Outstanding Chapter Advisor Award in 2004 for his dedication to the Gamma Delta Chapter of the Alpha Chi Sigma Professional Chemistry Fraternity.

He joined ACS in 1971 and served as chair of the South Carolina Section from 1984 until 1985.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey; daughter, Kristin Feierbend; and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Richard B. Bennett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace B. Borowitz
Keith F. Purcell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.