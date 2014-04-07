Advertisement

Policy

House Science Panel Increasingly Looks To Industry Witnesses

by Andrea Widener
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
The number of industry experts testifying before the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee has risen steadily over the past 12 years, overtaking academic scientists as the top source of expert witnesses, according to a study by the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Center for Science & Democracy. An analysis of the witnesses who appeared before the committee since 2001 shows that 28% came from industry in the 112th Congress (2011–12), up from 18% in the 107th Congress (2001–02). In contrast, academic scientists fell to less than one-quarter of witnesses testifying during the 112th Congress, with government employees, political appointees, or nonprofit workers rounding out those appearing before the committee. UCS recommends that the committee use more independent expert witnesses and require all witnesses to disclose potential conflicts of interest.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

