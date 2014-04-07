Howdy From Dallas

Photos are from the 246th ACS national meeting, which was held in Dallas on March 16–20.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Adolfo Barragán-Cabrera, an undergraduate at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, simulates a wave using pencils during the ChemDemo Exchange.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Former ACS Scholars Cherrie Lemon (left) and Trinity Horton (right) attend the ACS Scholars Reception with ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips (second from left) and Etta Gravely of North Carolina A&T State University.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu (from left), ACS President Thomas J. Barton, and ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt gather before the open board meeting.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Min Fan (left) of Maruzen discusses talks shop with Jeffrey Irwin of Boron Specialties.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Meeting-goers stop by the ACS booth to learn about the society’s resources and shop for merchandise.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The meeting theme, “Chemistry & Materials for Energy,” dominated the event.
Credit: Marleen Weidner
Undergraduate chemistry majors from the U.S. Naval Academy pause en route to a poster session.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Valerie Ann Marie Romero Delgado, an undergrad at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, reads ACS member testimonials at the society’s booth.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
A future chemist tries his hand at pencil electrolysis during the ACS public outreach event at the Perot Museum of Nature & Science.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr. (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Barton; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Emily A. Weiss; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer John A. Rogers; Miyoung Chun, executive vice president of science programs at The Kavli Foundation; and ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Priestley Medalist Stephen J. Lippard signs a copy of C&EN for Nasrin Hooshmand, a research scientist at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Meeting attendees browse the technical program.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Kathryn C. (Kitty) Hach-Darrow (left) and Jacobs share a warm moment before the Senior Chemists Breakfast.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Gabriela Trog, a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Texas, Arlington, and a former ACS Scholar, explains her research to Yannan Liang, a graduate student at Texas A&M University, during Sci-Mix.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Robert J. Massie and his wife, Ruth Guzner, attend the ACS Board-Staff Reception in honor of The Kavli Foundation lecturers. Massie retired last month as president of Chemical Abstracts Service, a position he held for more than 21 years.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Jeanne Pimentel (from left), wife of late ACS Past-President George Pimentel, with Olive McCloskey, John D. (Jack) Roberts, and Jacobs during the ACS National Awards Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Past-President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt and H. N. Cheng, chair of the International Activities Committee, greet each other before attending the IAC International Welcome Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Lippard (center) and his sons Alex (left) and Josh celebrate Lippard’s Priestley Medal achievement during the ACS National Awards Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
A future chemist gets hands-on experience with chemistry during the public outreach event.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Undergrads from Georgia College & State University ride high at the ACS national meeting.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter