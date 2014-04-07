Advertisement

Education

Howdy From Dallas

Snapshots from the American Chemical Society national meeting

April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Photos are from the 246th ACS national meeting, which was held in Dallas on March 16–20.

Photo of Adolfo Barragan-Cabrera, University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras.ACS~
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Adolfo Barragán-Cabrera, an undergraduate at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, simulates a wave using pencils during the ChemDemo Exchange.
Photo, from left to right: Former ACS Scholar Cherrie Lemon, ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips, Etta Gravely of North Carolina A&T State University, and Former ACS Scholar Trinity Horton at the ACS Scholars Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Former ACS Scholars Cherrie Lemon (left) and Trinity Horton (right) attend the ACS Scholars Reception with ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips (second from left) and Etta Gravely of North Carolina A&T State University.
Photo of ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu (from left), ACS President Thomas J. Barton, and ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu (from left), ACS President Thomas J. Barton, and ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt gather before the open board meeting.
Photo of Min Fan (left) of Maruzen and Jeffrey Irwin of Boron Specialties.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Min Fan (left) of Maruzen discusses talks shop with Jeffrey Irwin of Boron Specialties.
Photo of the ACS booth at the expo.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Meeting-goers stop by the ACS booth to learn about the society’s resources and shop for merchandise.
Photo of a sign showing the theme for the ACS National Meeting in Dallas.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The meeting theme, “Chemistry & Materials for Energy,” dominated the event.
Photo of undergraduate chemistry majors from the U.S. Naval Academy
Credit: Marleen Weidner
Undergraduate chemistry majors from the U.S. Naval Academy pause en route to a poster session.
Photo of Valerie Ann Marie Romero Delgado, an undergrad at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Valerie Ann Marie Romero Delgado, an undergrad at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, reads ACS member testimonials at the society’s booth.
Photo of a kid trying his hand at pencil electrolysis during the outreach event at the Perot Museum of Nature & Science.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
A future chemist tries his hand at pencil electrolysis during the ACS public outreach event at the Perot Museum of Nature & Science.

Photo of ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr. (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with ACS president Tom Barton; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Emily Weiss; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer John Rogers; Miyoung Chun, Executive Vice President of Science Programs at The Kavli Foundation, and ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr. (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Barton; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Emily A. Weiss; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer John A. Rogers; Miyoung Chun, executive vice president of science programs at The Kavli Foundation; and ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs.
Photo of Priestley Medalist Stephen Lippard (right) and Nasrin Hooshmand (left), a research scientist at Georgia Tech.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Priestley Medalist Stephen J. Lippard signs a copy of C&EN for Nasrin Hooshmand, a research scientist at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Photo of meeting attendees reviewing their schedules for the day.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Meeting attendees browse the technical program.
Photo of Kathryn C. (Kitty) Hach-Darrow (left) and ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs at the Senior Chemists Breakfast.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Kathryn C. (Kitty) Hach-Darrow (left) and Jacobs share a warm moment before the Senior Chemists Breakfast.

Photo of Gabriela Trog, a graduate teaching assistant at University of Texas at Arlington and former ACS Scholar, explaining her research to Yannan Liang, a graduate student at Texas A&M University, in College Station, during Sci-Mix.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Gabriela Trog, a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Texas, Arlington, and a former ACS Scholar, explains her research to Yannan Liang, a graduate student at Texas A&M University, during Sci-Mix.
Photo of Robert J. Massie (right), past president of Chemical Abstract Service, and his wife Ruth Guzner.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Robert J. Massie and his wife, Ruth Guzner, attend the ACS Board-Staff Reception in honor of The Kavli Foundation lecturers. Massie retired last month as president of Chemical Abstracts Service, a position he held for more than 21 years.
Photo of Jeanne Pimental (from left), wife of late ACS Past-President George Pimentel, with Olive McCloskey, John D. (Jack) Roberts, and Jacobs during the ACS national awards reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Jeanne Pimentel (from left), wife of late ACS Past-President George Pimentel, with Olive McCloskey, John D. (Jack) Roberts, and Jacobs during the ACS National Awards Reception.
Photo of ACS Past-President Catherine (Katie) Hunt and H.N. Cheng, chair of the International Activities Committee
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Past-President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt and H. N. Cheng, chair of the International Activities Committee, greet each other before attending the IAC International Welcome Reception.
Photo of Priestley Medalist Stephen J. Lippard (center) with his sons Alex (left) and Josh.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Lippard (center) and his sons Alex (left) and Josh celebrate Lippard’s Priestley Medal achievement during the ACS National Awards Reception.
Photo of a young future chemist getting hands-on experience with chemistry during the ACS Public Outreach Event in Dallas.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
A future chemist gets hands-on experience with chemistry during the public outreach event.
Photo of undergrad chemistry majors from Georgia College & State University on bull statues.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Undergrads from Georgia College & State University ride high at the ACS national meeting.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The Dallas Convention Center hosted many events and technical symposia.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The Dallas Convention Center hosted many events and technical symposia.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

