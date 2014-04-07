Ineos Will Shutter Plants In Grangemouth

Ineos is shutting one of its ethylene crackers and a butadiene plant at its Grangemouth, Scotland, complex. The company says the plants, which were built in the 1960s, are no longer commercially viable. The company has also identified the likely builder of an ethane tank planned for Grangemouth. The shutdowns and tank construction are part of a $500 million revitalization program to boost the competitiveness of the site by enabling it to import ethane from the gas-rich U.S.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter