Minafin Scales Up Biobased Pentanediol

French chemical manufacturer Minafin will expand capacity for renewable 1,2-pentanediol at its Pennakem subsidiary in Memphis. Pennakem makes the chemical from furfural that it derives mainly from corncobs and sugarcane bagasse. 1,2-Pentanediol is used by the cosmetics industry and as an intermediate for agricultural chemicals and other specialties. Minafin says the project will make the Memphis facility the world’s only large-scale producer of the chemical from renewable resources.
