Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

New Anticancer Target Identified

Drug Discovery: Cancer cells need MTH1 enzyme to thrive; inhibiting it kills them

by Stu Borman
April 4, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

MTH1: The story
Helleday and coworkers show how inhibiting MTH1 kills cancer cells.
Credit: Karolinska Institute

A novel strategy for fighting cancer with potentially minimal side effects could spark a new round of drug discovery efforts.

In two new papers, researchers confirm earlier hints that an enzyme called MTH1 is critical for cancer cell proliferation. They identified inhibitors of the enzyme and showed that the compounds suppress tumor growth in cancerous mice. In addition, they found that an anticancer agent of previously unknown mechanism works by inhibiting MTH1 and also identified another inhibitor with better drug properties.

SANITIZER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nature
MTH1 blocks oxidatively damaged bases from the DNA replication process in cancer cells. Inhibiting it leads to genetic damage and cancer cell death.
Graphic shows DNA replication in cancer cells with and without MTH1 inhibition.
Credit: Adapted from Nature
MTH1 blocks oxidatively damaged bases from the DNA replication process in cancer cells. Inhibiting it leads to genetic damage and cancer cell death.

Cancer cells produce new cells rapidly and thus require a constant supply of new DNA. But because cancer cells are interlopers that develop under stressful conditions in the body, bases produced in cancer cells for DNA replication tend to be damaged oxidatively much more frequently than those found in normal cells.

Cancer cells can withstand such damage because MTH1 protects them: The enzyme blocks these damaged bases from being incorporated into replicating DNA. It does the job so well that cancer cells thrive.

Thomas Helleday of the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm, and coworkers have now validated MTH1 as an anticancer target and have treated cancer cells with TH287 and TH588, two MTH1 inhibitors they developed (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13181). The inhibitors block MTH1’s activity, allowing oxidatively damaged bases in the cancer cells to make their way into replicating DNA. The resulting DNA damage suppresses growth of human skin, colorectal, and breast tumors grafted into mice.

And Giulio Superti-Furga of CeMM, the Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Vienna, and coworkers found that SCH51344, an anticancer agent discovered earlier, works by targeting MTH1. They also identified another MTH1 inhibitor with better drug properties—(S)-Crizotinib, the enantiomer of an approved Pfizer non-small-cell lung cancer drug (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13194). (S)-crizotinib stifles tumor growth in a mouse model of colon cancer.

“The Helleday and Superti-Furga labs have done a stellar job of showing how MTH1 inhibition can effectively target a number of tumor cell lines,” comments MTH1 expert Priyamvada Rai of the University of Miami School of Medicine. She notes that a German group also recently identified a potent MTH1-specific inhibitor (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201307849).

The studies represent “an exciting new approach” for targeting differences between tumor and normal cells, says Margherita Bignami of the National Institute of Health, in Rome, a specialist on oxidative stress in cancer. But she cautions that MTH1 also prevents mutations and senescence in normal cells and protects the brain, so inhibiting it could turn out to cause side effects.

Helleday acknowledges that further work is needed and that any clinical trials of MTH1 inhibitors are at least one to two years away.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mutations common in brain tumors thwart radiation therapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural killer cells may mediate cancer immunotherapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New thalidomide nuance revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE