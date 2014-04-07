Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nuclear Waste Could Find Home In Shale

ACS Meeting News: Scrambling for an answer to scuttled Yucca Mountain storage facility, scientists eye clay

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

LONG-TERM
Artist’s rendition of an underground nuclear waste storage facility.
Credit: Ontario Power Generation
At the Canadian Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s proposed repository, waste would be stored 2,230 feet underground, capped by shale.

In 1987, the U.S. government was hopeful it had found a solution for the problem of long-term nuclear waste storage in the newly proposed Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository in Nevada. But over the years, political and environmental issues have essentially halted plans for the facility.

The U.S.’s only underground nuclear waste storage facility, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M., stores its nuclear waste in salt beds. But salt’s tendency to slowly flow over time could eventually prevent access to the buried waste. (The facility was shuttered on Feb. 17, after a ventilation leak exposed workers to small amounts of radiation.)

With more than 70,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel sitting aboveground at production facilities, the U.S. still has no alternative plans for storing its nuclear waste.

In their search for a solution, some scientists are taking their cue from countries such as France, Belgium, and Switzerland and revisiting a previously considered possibility: shale. They are studying the rock as a medium capable of safely storing radioactive waste for up to a million years.

Shale, a fine-grained sedimentary rock, is ubiquitous and can be found in many seismically stable areas. Most important, its microscopic structure may be compact enough to prevent contaminants from leaching into groundwater.

As early as the 1970s, U.S. geologists had floated the idea of using shale. But scientists were concerned about the possibility of fracturing and the possible effects of heat from the waste. In the intervening years, though, research has shown that these concerns might be less important than previously thought. Shale has been in recent headlines as a controversial source of natural gas released by fracking. But the rock’s potential as a nuclear waste storage medium was the focus of a symposium sponsored by the Division of Geochemistry at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Dallas last month.

Christopher E. Neuzil, a hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, noted that a number of European countries—particularly France, where 80% of power generated is nuclear—have been seriously considering shale for a number of years. The Canadian Nuclear Waste Management Organization is also planning an underground storage facility that would be capped by shale.

“We think maybe it should be on the radar in this country as well,” Neuzil said.

If shale were deemed suitable, a storage facility could exist perhaps half a kilometer to a kilometer below Earth’s surface. It would consist of tunnel galleries, excavated outward from an access shelf, like veins in a leaf. Containers filled with waste could be stored there for hundreds of millennia.

But first, scientists need to make sure shale’s properties hold up under scientific scrutiny. The biggest concern with an underground storage facility is the possibility that radioactive material could leak and filter into a water supply and reach living things at the surface.

“The long-term performance of a deep geologic repository relies heavily on our ability to predict groundwater movement and the related chemical transport around the repository,” said Yifeng Wang, a geochemist at Sandia National Laboratories and coorganizer of the ACS symposium. “The knowledge about these processes in shale, to a large extent, is still lacking.”

Shale has some promising features, at the outset. Neuzil noted that all shales contain clays, which are very sorptive. “It’s hard to move nasty stuff through them.” They also act as filters, he said, slowing down ionic species carried in water.

But quantifying this behavior is difficult, Neuzil said. A lab-sized shale sample simply can’t be extrapolated to large-scale sections of shale, Neuzil said. So he and his colleagues have turned to “natural experiments,” looking at regional water movement in shale formations and studying pressure patterns in rocks. So far, he said, the evidence suggests that almost no water flows through many of these formations.

Scientists also need to fully understand the chemical interactions that go on between radioactive material and nanopores in shale, noted Louise J. Criscenti, a geochemist at Sandia National Labs and coorganizer of the symposium.

Andrey G. Kalinichev, who directs a radiochemical research lab at École des Mines de Nantes, in France, hopes computational chemistry will help provide insights into the chemical behavior of fluids and radioactive nuclides in a shale environment.

At the symposium, he described molecular dynamics simulations his lab has performed that complement experiments on the chemical interactions of radioactive materials with clay minerals.

Nanoscopic phenomena can have significant effects on macroscopic properties. For example, Kalinichev said, edges of clay nanoparticles in shale are typically where most of the chemistry happens. “In terms of absorption and retention, those edges may be very important.”

To explore this, Kalinichev’s group is zooming its computational lens in even further and developing ab initio models of how radionuclides interact with clay surfaces and their edges.

“This kind of knowledge can be incorporated into larger-scale models for the prediction of longer-term behavior of radioactive waste repositories in shales,” Kalinichev said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uruguay’s giant amethyst geodes may have grown from groundwater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mineral coating could make cleaning up decommissioned nuclear power plants easier
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proposed nuclear waste storage materials may have a corrosion problem

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE