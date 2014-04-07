Peter F. King, 84, a retired Henkel researcher from Union City, Ind., died on Nov. 2, 2013, in Winchester, Ind.
Born in New York City, King earned a B.S. in 1951 and an M.S. in 1952, both in chemistry from Indiana University, Bloomington. He earned a Ph.D. in metallurgy in 1957 from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He then began work as a metallurgist at Dow Chemical in Midland, Mich., where he worked on magnesium batteries.
In 1965, King accepted a coatings research position at Parker Rust-Proof Co., a unit of Parker Chemicals, which Henkel acquired in 1987. He retired from Henkel in 1991.
King was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956. He was also a member of the Electrochemical Society.
He was active within his church and as a leader in the Boy Scouts organization and was a devoted Yankees fan.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ellen; daughter, Katherine Gyro; sons, Kenneth and Karl; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter