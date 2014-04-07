Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert S. Marianelli

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Marianelli
[+]Enlarge
Robert S. Marianelli.

Robert S. Marianelli, 72, a major figure who helped shape many of the U.S. government’s chemical sciences activities in the 1980s and 1990s, died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease) on Dec. 22, 2013, in Columbia, Md.

Born in Wilmington, Del., Marianelli earned a B.S. in mathematics from the University of Delaware in 1963 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1966.

He then accepted a faculty position in the department of chemistry at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. There he helped invigorate the graduate program in chemistry by revising the curriculum and emphasizing research.

Marianelli moved to Washington, D.C., in 1977 to join the Energy Research & Development Administration, which later became part of the Department of Energy.

At DOE, Marianelli rose from the rank of program manager to become director of the Chemical Sciences Division. He fostered the careers of many exceptional chemists, including six who later received Nobel Prizes.

Marianelli was instrumental in establishing major research facilities including the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the Combustion Research Facility at Sandia National Laboratories, and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource lab. He also partnered with the National Science Foundation to develop the Environmental Molecular Science Institutes.

In 1998, Marianelli accepted a position as assistant director for physical sciences and engineering with the Office of Science & Technology Policy in the Clinton Administration.

In retirement, Marianelli served on the advisory board for the chemistry department at the University of Nebraska. He also established the university’s Chemistry Faculty Remembrance Fund, which provides for an annual undergraduate or graduate student award named in honor of a dedicated university faculty member. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1967.

Marianelli is survived by his wife, Kathy; sisters, Maria Kwiatkowski and Ann Clawson; and brother, John.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Henry Linschitz
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James L. Kinsey
Dorothy Plack Smith

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.