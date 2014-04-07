Serono, Pfizer, And Broad Institute Link

MerckSerono has entered a research collaboration with Pfizer and the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Mass., that will focus on the genomic profiling of systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis patients. Serono and Pfizer will provide the funding for Broad researchers to analyze clinical samples. They hope to find biomarkers that define patient populations for new therapies. Using computational modeling, the partners also hope to identify molecular drivers of the diseases that might serve as drug targets.
