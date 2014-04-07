Staff Ideas Save Money For BASF

BASF says the implementation of 23,000 ideas from its staff worldwide in 2013 yielded savings totaling $70 million. The employees who came up with successful ideas received bonuses worth $6.5 million. Employees at company headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany, were most productive with money-saving plans: They saved the firm $43 million through 7,000 implemented ideas. BASF employs a global director of idea management, Lothar Franz, who monitors staff suggestions. Employees made 42,000 cost-saving proposals last year, Franz says.
