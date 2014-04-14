Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Academic Freedom: Public Universities Wrestle With Open Records Laws

by Cheryl Hogue
April 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Scientific data aren’t the only type of information that the public is requesting from researchers. In a growing number of cases, politicians, activist groups, the news media, and individuals are seeking scientists’ e-mails and other documents.

Although open records laws vary from state to state, these statutes generally offer an avenue for members of the public to obtain e-mails sent to and from academics working at public universities. Many researchers believe that public disclosure of their work e-mails will put a serious damper on academic freedom: unfettered debates, criticisms, and hashing over of ideas with other researchers.

Attorneys assembled at a recent conference on academic freedom and state open records laws said many of these statutes are designed to give the public access to communications by state employees. The conference, held on April 1, was sponsored by the George Washington University Law School in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences’ Committee on Science, Technology & Law.

The state laws, however, have a variety of exemptions. They protect specific kinds of information from disclosure. In some states, research-related documents are protected. Determining what specific information a public university must release remains a legal debate in many states, participants said.

In a high-profile case, an activist libertarian group that rejects the notion of human-caused climate change is suing the University of Virginia seeking climate researcher Michael E. Mann’s e-mails. The organization that brought the suit is the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, which recently changed its name from the American Tradition Institute.

Mann, who worked for UVA from 1999 to 2005, developed the once-contested “hockey stick” graph describing how temperatures have changed over the past millennium. Mann is now a professor at Pennsylvania State University. The lawsuit has made its way to the Virginia Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the case later this month.

As part of those legal proceedings, the National Academy of Sciences took the unusual step of joining a half-dozen higher education organizations in a friend-of-the-court brief. The groups, which include the American Council on Education, back UVA’s position that the university can protect scholarly communications from public disclosure. They argue that disclosure would chill academic inquiry and interfere with debate among scholars.

On the other side, 17 news media organizations, pushing for more open government, are siding with the group seeking Mann’s e-mails.

Beyond e-mails, requesters are seeking other types of data from universities under public records laws, said Jamie Lewis Keith, vice president and general counsel of the University of Florida. For example, a state court ordered the University of Florida to turn over information about the location of its animal research facilities to an animal welfare activist group, she said. Later, several activists were arrested for trespassing near one of those labs, she added.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Rhode Island shields academic researchers’ records
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academic Freedom And Competitiveness
Virginia Supreme Court Protects Climate Researcher's E-mails

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE