April 14, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 15

Natural sweeteners maple syrup, agave, and honey are complex mixtures with bioactive components that might confer health benefits

Volume 92 | Issue 15
Natural Products

ACS Meeting News: Looking Beyond The Sugars In Sweeteners

Natural sweeteners maple syrup, agave, and honey are complex mixtures with bioactive components that might confer health benefits

Secret Science

EPA strives to navigate privacy, data access concerns

Hunt Continues For Materials That Withstand Radiation Exposure

ACS Meeting News: Researchers investigate materials used in aerospace, nuclear, and health care industries

  • K-12 Education

    The 21st-Century Chemistry Set

    SPARK competition winners reimagine the classic chemistry set for kids today

  • People

    ACS Meeting News: Fifty Years Of The James Flack Norris Award In Physical Organic Chemistry

    On anniversary, awardees reminisce on the award and the field it honors

  • Business

    The U.S. Jumps Ahead Of The Petrochemical Pack

    While American chemical makers rake in the cash, those in other regions of the world try to keep up

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Cross-Coupling Yields Tertiary Fluorides﻿

A new catalytic enantioselective Negishi cross-coupling process delivers a diverse array of tertiary alkyl fluorides

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

