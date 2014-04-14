Alan Rodgman, 89, a retired R. J. Reynolds Tobacco director who conducted research on the forefront of tobacco science for more than a half-century, died of a heart attack on Dec. 16, 2013.
Born in Aberdare, Wales, Rodgman moved to Toronto in 1928 and served in the Royal Canadian Navy from 1942 until 1945. He then entered the University of Toronto and earned a B.A. in 1949, an M.A. in 1951, and a Ph.D. in 1953, all in chemistry.
Rodgman immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 and moved to Winston-Salem, N.C., to join the research department at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco, where he initiated its research program on cigarette smoke.
Rodgman became director of fundamental research in 1980 and retired in 1987.
Rodgman published numerous scientific papers on tobacco smoke composition and served as a reviewer for tobacco-related manuscripts. He coauthored “The Chemical Components of Tobacco and Tobacco Smoke,” a book published in 2008 for which he shared the 2010 CORESTA Prize. He also received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tobacco Science Research Conference in 2003.
He was a longtime member of the Chemical Institute of Canada and an active emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
Rodgman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris; sons, Eric, Paul, and Mark; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
