André d’Avignon Is St. Louis Awardee

André d’Avignon, director of the high-resolution nuclear magnetic resonance facility at Washington University in St. Louis, is the winner of the 2013 ACS St. Louis Award.
Sponsored by Monsanto and administered by the ACS St. Louis Section, the award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the profession of chemistry and demonstrated potential to further the advancement of the chemical profession. The award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and a plaque.
