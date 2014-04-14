Burwell Lectureship To Charles Campbell

Charles T. Campbell, a professor and B. Seymour Rabinovitch Endowed Chair in Chemistry at the University of Washington, Seattle, is the recipient of the 2013 Robert Burwell Lectureship in Catalysis, sponsored by Johnson Matthey and administered by the North American Catalysis Society.
The lectureship recognizes substantial contributions to one or more areas in the field of catalysis with emphasis on discovery and understanding of catalytic phenomena, catalytic reaction mechanisms, and identification and description of catalytic sites and species. The award consists of a plaque and an honorarium of $5,000.
