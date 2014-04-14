Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cooking With Oils

April 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Correction

Credit:
\
\

 

\

March 31, page 26: In a story about new drug candidate disclosures, the structure of suvorexant contains a ketone linkage; it should be an amide, as shown.

In his letter, Edward J. Behrman indicates that thermal isomerization of olefins can play a role in the cis- versus trans-fat content in cooking oils and suggests that cooking with oils with no trans fat may not eliminate them from the diet (C&EN, Feb. 3, page 2). My recollection from organic chemistry is that thermal isomerization without the help of some catalyst would cause more degradation than isomerization.

Regardless, in an article titled “Heat Induced Cis/Trans Isomerization in Vegetable Oils and Oleic Acid” by John-Harwood Scott and Sarah E. G. Porter, they write: “The results indicate that heating canola, corn, and premium and generic olive oil to their smoke point for at least 15 minutes does not quantifiably increase their respective concentration of trans fatty acids” (http://blogs.longwood.edu/incite/2012/01/30/heat-induced-cistrans-isomerization-in-vegetable-oils-and-oleic-acid).

Cooking is typically not done near the smoke point of the oils because the taste of the food is dramatically diminished and it poses a fire hazard. So the health risk from a fire at those temperatures is probably much worse than any amount of trans fat that may occur and be ingested by consuming cooked oils.

Steve L. Aprahamian
Pittsburgh

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Flare For Safety
Define Volatile
Consider The Source

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE