Daiichi Sankyo, UCB Get Academic Partners

Daiichi Sankyo and the University of California, San Francisco, have formed a drug discovery collaboration focused on neurodegenerative diseases. Daiichi Sankyo will provide its compound library to the UC San Francisco Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, and the partners will jointly perform high-throughput compound screening. Meanwhile, the Belgian drug company UCB has formed a research partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College. UCB will fund research programs in bone disorders, metabolic disease, and rare-genetic-variant analysis.
