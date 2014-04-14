Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Drug Release In Hot Water

Near-infrared light heats water molecules inside polymer particles, triggering the tiny capsules to deliver payload

by Lauren K. Wolf
April 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

To deliver drugs at a certain time and place inside the body, scientists have been developing tiny particles that release their cargo when triggered by infrared light. Capable of penetrating human tissue, this light heats metals or activates designer photosensitive polymers at a particle’s core to set off delivery. Looking for a release mechanism that’s less reliant on a particle’s composition, a research team at the University of California, San Diego, has for the first time released cargo from particles by using hot water (ACS Nano 2014, DOI: 10.1021/nn500702g). The scientists, led by Adah Almutairi, focused 980-nm laser light onto hydrated particles made of a commercially available biodegradable polymer called poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA). Because that laser wavelength excites vibrations in water absorbed inside the particles, the spheres heat up, soften, and discharge molecules embedded within. The team demonstrated that this strategy works when the particles are in a water-based solution and when they are inside cells. According to Christopher Bettinger, a materials scientist at Carnegie Mellon University, this is a clever technique, and because it uses simple materials, “it has the potential to make a large impact on the controlled release of therapeutics.”

A blue circle is hit by wavy lines labeled as 980 nm light. An arrow leads from the blue circle to a larger, red circle. That circle has a faint glow and there are other little circles emanating from it.
Credit: Adapted from ACS Nano
In a new drug-release strategy, near-infrared light heats water (red) inside a polymer particle, causing the sphere to soften and release its cargo.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnetically controlled droplets rock, rotate, and roll
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene-based device enables active thermal camouflage﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold nanoparticles form mirror that can be switched on and off

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE