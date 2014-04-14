Edward H. Gleason Jr., 86, a retired BASF research chemist, died on Dec. 21, 2013, at his home in Ooltewah, Tenn.
Born in North Adams, Mass., Gleason served in the Air Force after graduating from high school in 1945. He earned a B.A. in chemistry from Northeastern University in 1953 and a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry at Syracuse University in 1959.
He then carved out a 35-year career working for companies including Koppers, Arco Polymers, Polysar, and BASF, focused on latex chemistry research. He retired in 1992. Gleason was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia; daughters, Meg, Jayne Chontas, and Laura Benevento; son, Phil; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
