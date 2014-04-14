Eugene A. Eggers, 75, a retired IBM employee and a resident of Estes Park, Colo., died on Nov. 4, 2013, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Chicago, Eggers earned a B.S. in chemistry from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1960 and an M.S. in chemistry from Ohio University in Athens in 1962.
He then joined IBM, conducting research before moving into environmental, health, and safety management. He worked in Endicott, N.Y.; Tucson; and Austin, Texas, during a 32-year career.
Eggers received several outstanding achievement awards from IBM and was credited with one patent. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1961.
After his retirement in 1994, Eggers began a second career selling, installing, and servicing church organs with Allen Organ Co.
He was a member of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, the Oratorio Society of Estes Park, and the Mountain Men’s Chorus. His lifelong passions included playing golf, building model railroads, and tinkering with anything electronic.
Eggers is survived by his wife, Phyllis, whom he married in 1977; daughter, Gail Quarberg; stepsons, Daniel Baker and Timothy Baker; two grandchildren; and four stepgrandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter