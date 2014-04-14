Frederick R. Lemke, 53, a chemistry professor and resident of Lake Orion, Mich., died on Dec. 20, 2013.
Raised on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, Lemke earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1982 from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University in 1988. He conducted postdoctoral research at Brookhaven National Laboratory.
Lemke joined Ohio University in Athens as an assistant professor in 1990. His studies focused on the inorganic and organometallic chemistry of transition-metal silicon complexes and porphyrin silicon compounds.
He taught at Ohio University for 14 years, attaining a tenured professorship before relocating to Lake Orion. He continued teaching at Mott Community College in Flint, Mich. He joined ACS in 1982.
Lemke had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of Divine Grace Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dawn Root, and sons, Lucian and Alexander.
