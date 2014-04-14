French Firms End Methionine Pact

Roquette and Metabolic Explorer are ending an agreement to jointly develop a new route to the amino acid l-methionine. The two French companies worked together for several years to develop a biobased process for the feed additive, which is now manufactured synthetically. According to Metabolic Explorer, their work met technical objectives, but Roquette isn’t prepared to invest in a commercial plant. The firm says Roquette will help it find a new partner.
