Green Entrepreneurs Sought For Business Pitch Contest

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute is seeking early-stage entrepreneurs to participate in a business plan competition. The contest is part of the institute’s 18th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (GC&E), which will be held on June 17–19 in North Bethesda, Md.
Entrepreneurs from start-up companies may apply by providing a short executive summary of a business idea focused on green and sustainable chemistry or engineering. The summary must consist of no more than 15 PowerPoint slides or a two- to three-minute YouTube video.
Those entrepreneurs selected to participate will benefit from expert mentoring on business plan development.
Semifinalists will be invited to present a comprehensive business plan at GC&E before a panel of judges, who will award one grand prize and one honorable mention in the form of a grant. The amount of the prizes has not yet been determined.
The application deadline is April 25. For more information or to apply, go to http://bit.ly/GCIBPC2014.
