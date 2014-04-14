Joseph Wang Wins Spiers Award

Joseph Wang, Distinguished Professor of Nanoengineering at the University of California, San Diego, is the winner of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s 2013 Spiers Memorial Award. The award is presented annually to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to one of the rapidly developing areas of physical chemistry that has been a focus of a Faraday Discussion meeting.
Wang’s research focuses on nanobioelectronics, an emerging field aimed at integrating nano- and biomaterials with electronic transducers.
