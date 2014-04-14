Khosla And Otter Fund Ag Biotech Firm

BioConsortia has raised $15 million from the venture capital firms Khosla Ventures and Otter Capital. The money will advance the Davis, Calif.-based company’s technology for selecting communities of beneficial fungi and bacteria to increase crop yields. Khosla had earlier provided $4 million in seed capital. Last month BioConsortia hired Marcus Meadows-Smith as CEO. Meadows-Smith previously led biopesticide maker AgraQuest, which Bayer CropScience acquired in 2012 for $425 million.
