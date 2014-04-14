Lanxess Improves Butyl Rubber Route

The German industrial chemical maker Lanxess says it has successfully concluded the pilot phase of developing a new process for making butyl rubber. Tested at the firm’s site in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, the technology is said to be more energy-efficient than the traditional route, which involves both very low temperatures and significant use of steam. Lanxess says it will deploy the new technology in any future butyl rubber plant it builds.
