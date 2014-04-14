Mallinckrodt Pays Big To Buy Questcor

Mallinckrodt has agreed to purchase Questcor Pharmaceuticals for $5.6 billion. The deal will add Questcor’s only commercial product, H.P. Acthar Gel, to Mallinckrodt’s menu of specialty drugs. Acthar, approved in the U.S. for 19 indications, many associated with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, generated sales of $761 million last year, a 50% increase over 2012. Questcor CEO Don M. Bailey has been credited with growing the company with the help of huge price increases for Acthar and the development of new applications. Mallinckrodt will also take on a small contract manufacturing business as part of the deal. Last year, Questcor acquired BioVectra, the Canadian producer of Acthar’s active ingredient, for $50 million.
