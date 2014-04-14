National Academy Of Engineering Adds To Its Ranks

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) has elected 67 new members and 11 foreign associates. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,250 and foreign associate membership to 214.
Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education.
Of those elected, 19 work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN.
They are Nicholas L. Abbott, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Harry R. Allcock, Pennsylvania State University, University Park; Howard Bernstein, Seventh Sense Biosystems, Cambridge, Mass.; Ruben G. Carbonell, North Carolina State University; J. Gary Eden, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Thomas Flynn Edgar, University of Texas, Austin; Katherine Whittaker Ferrara, University of California, Davis; Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos, Tufts University; Naomi L. Halas, Rice University; James L. Hedrick, IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, Calif.; J. Michael Ramsey, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Stuart L. Soled, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Annandale, N.J.; David B. Spencer, wTe Corp., Bedford, Mass.; Ghebre E. Tzeghai, Procter & Gamble, Mason, Ohio; and Stacey I. Zones, Chevron Energy Technology, Richmond, Calif.
Four foreign associate members fall into this group: Dieter Bimberg, Technical University of Berlin; Alon Gany, Technion—Israel Institute of Technology; Lubomyr T. Romankiw, IBM, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; and Xingdong Zhang, Sichuan University, China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter