Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

New Brominated Flame Retardant Found In Electronics

Environment: Manufacturers may be using the compound as a replacement for toxic PBDEs

by Janet Pelley, special to C&EN
April 11, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A team of scientists using a rapid screening test have detected a new type of brominated flame retardant in homes—the first such compound found since 2008. They think manufacturers are using it to replace flame retardants that were phased out or banned in Europe and in the U.S.

The old class of flame retardants, called polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), was removed from circulation between 2002 and 2008 because of concerns about neurotoxicity and disruption of hormone signaling. Manufacturers aren’t required to report the flame retardants they use in consumer products, so scientists have been monitoring products for the introduction of alternative compounds.

To that end, Ana María Ballesteros-Gómez, an analytical environmental chemist at VU University Amsterdam, and her colleagues developed a rapid screening process based on mass spectrometry. It involves scratching the surface of plastic products with a probe to release fine particles into the inlet of a high-resolution time-of-flight mass spectrometer. Her team used the method to analyze 13 electronic products made since 2012, including televisions, power strips, and a vacuum cleaner. They also tested 13 products made before 2006, when PBDEs were still in use.

On the basis of the mass spectra and other data, they identified the compound 2,4,6-tris(2,4,6-tribromophenoxy)-1,3,5-triazine (TTBP-TAZ) in eight of the 13 new products at levels of up to 1.9% by weight of the product (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/es4057032). The researchers couldn’t find TTBP-TAZ in the older plastics, suggesting it is replacing the banned PBDEs, Ballesteros-Gómez says.

The team also detected TTBP-TAZ in samples of dust from nine Dutch homes, making it the first new brominated flame retardant found in households since tetrabromobisphenol A bis(2, 3-dibromopropyl ether) in 2008, the researchers say. That flame retardant is also used in plastic goods.

The European Union and the U.S. do not consider TTBP-TAZ to be toxic. But it shares structural properties with PBDEs, says Heather M. Stapleton, an environmental chemist at Duke University. Both Stapleton and Ballesteros-Gómez argue that more research is needed to determine if TTBP-TAZ is safe, because the toxicity of PBDEs wasn’t fully understood until scientists studied them in depth.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rise in quaternary ammonium compounds observed during coronavirus crisis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bromine-containing dyes dwarf flame retardants in house dust
Mutagenic dyes prevalent in house dust

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE