Remsen Award To Emily Carter

Emily A. Carter, founding director of the Andlinger Center for Energy & the Environment at Princeton University, is the recipient of the 2014 Remsen Award, presented by the ACS Maryland Section for outstanding achievement in chemistry. The award is named after Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first professor of chemistry and second president.
Carter has pioneered the development of unique tools to study and design materials, most recently for sustainable energy from solar and fuel cells as well as fusion. She is best known for her contributions to orbital-free density functional theory, treating unprecedented numbers of atoms quantum mechanically, and embedding theory combining correlated wave function quantum chemistry with periodic density functional theory to describe strongly correlated ground and excited electronic states.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter