Roche Acquires Test Developer IQuum

Roche’s diagnostics division will pay up to $450 million to acquire IQuum, based in Marlborough, Mass. The privately held firm has developed a lab-in-a-tube molecular diagnostic system called the Liat Analyzer. Users of the system can conduct tests, such as those for influenza, quickly in point-of-care settings and with minimal training. The 16-year-old company has also worked on products for biodefense and industrial testing markets.
