Schoellkopf Medal To Mark Swihart

Mark T. Swihart, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University at Buffalo, SUNY, and director of a nanotechnology research initiative at the school, is the recipient of the 2013 Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal, presented by the ACS Western New York Section.
Swihart was cited for his pioneering research in the field of inorganic nanoparticle synthesis and processing and for his outstanding record of accomplishment in scholarship, teaching, and service in the field of chemistry in western New York.
