Sloan Award Honors Science Teachers

Sau Ling (Charlene) Chan, director of the Advanced Science Research Program and founder of the International Student & Teacher Exchange Program at the Manhattan Center for Science & Mathematics, and Tom Sangiorgi, a chemistry teacher at Townsend Harris High School, are among the winners of the 2013 Sloan Award for Excellence in Teaching Science & Mathematics.
Given annually since 2009 by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Fund for the City of New York, the award recognizes creative mathematics and science teachers in New York City who achieve superb results and inspire young people to pursue careers in science and mathematics. Winners receive $5,000, and their school’s science or mathematics department receives $2,500 to support its programs.
