Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Sloan Award Honors Science Teachers

by Linda Wang
April 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Sau Ling (Charlene) Chan, director of the Advanced Science Research Program and founder of the International Student & Teacher Exchange Program at the Manhattan Center for Science & Mathematics, and Tom Sangiorgi, a chemistry teacher at Townsend Harris High School, are among the winners of the 2013 Sloan Award for Excellence in Teaching Science & Mathematics.

Given annually since 2009 by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Fund for the City of New York, the award recognizes creative mathematics and science teachers in New York City who achieve superb results and inspire young people to pursue careers in science and mathematics. Winners receive $5,000, and their school’s science or mathematics department receives $2,500 to support its programs.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Students win green chemistry awards
Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David Lynn Receives Herty Medal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE