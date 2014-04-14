Takeda, Lilly Hit With Giant Fine

A Louisiana district court jury has awarded plaintiffs $1.5 million in compensatory damages and $9 billion in punitive damages to be paid by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceuticals and its codefendant, Eli Lilly & Co. At issue was whether Takeda’s diabetes drug Actos, which Lilly copromoted, caused cancer. Takeda and Lilly intend to challenge the verdict. The trial was the first federal case to consolidate lawsuits. Three previous trials that did not involve Lilly were decided in Takeda’s favor. Although Lilly was deemed responsible for 25% of compensatory and 30% of punitive damages, the company says it is indemnified by Takeda.
