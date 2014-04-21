Albemarle Selling Ibuprofen Unit

SI Group has agreed to acquire Albemarle’s ibuprofen, antioxidants, and propofol businesses for an undisclosed sum. Albemarle, a leading supplier of ibuprofen, characterizes the deal as a step in its plan to focus on core businesses such as catalysts, bromine, custom fine chemicals, and performance chemicals. SI Group, a manufacturer of chemical intermediates, resins, and other nonpharmaceutical chemicals, says the acquisition will advance an effort to develop a pharmaceutical chemical business. Frank A. Bozich, CEO of the Schenectady, N.Y.-based company, says the deal is the largest in SI Group’s history.
