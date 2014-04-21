Advertisement

April 21, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 16

Chemical firms that make dietary nutrients are investing in research and better formulations to win over customers and skeptics

Volume 92 | Issue 16
Business

Supplemental Science

No Hurdle Too High

Readers overcome personal challenges to fulfill their dreams of starting a career in the chemical sciences

Cleaning Up The Record

Japanese chemists talk about trust, reputation, and spectra manipulation

  • Biological Chemistry

    Sperm Protein Meets Its Match

    Developmental Biology: Researchers identify the membrane receptor on eggs required for fertilization.

  • Materials

    Automakers Look To Adhesives And Aluminum For Gas Savings

    New materials are proving to be a potent design combination

  • Safety

    Labeling Rule Stirs Discord

    Generic drug makers fear FDA proposal would spur litigation, lead to confusion in the marketplace

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Adsorption Calorimetry

ACS Meeting News: Underused technique for measuring bond strength reveals new phenomena in surface chemistry

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bye-Bye, Garlic Breath; Smoking Out Microbes

 

