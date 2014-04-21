Supplemental Science

April 21, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 16
Chemical firms that make dietary nutrients are investing in research and better formulations to win over customers and skeptics
Readers overcome personal challenges to fulfill their dreams of starting a career in the chemical sciences
Developmental Biology: Researchers identify the membrane receptor on eggs required for fertilization.
New materials are proving to be a potent design combination
Generic drug makers fear FDA proposal would spur litigation, lead to confusion in the marketplace
ACS Meeting News: Underused technique for measuring bond strength reveals new phenomena in surface chemistry