Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Another Presidential Chemist

April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

“Chemist To Run for President of Israel” highlights Chemistry Nobel Laureate Dan Shechtman but misses the opportunity to state that Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, was also a chemist (C&EN, Feb. 10, page 23). He held a Ph.D. in organic chemistry. Weizmann was active well beyond laboratory chemistry.

His scientific legacy continues at Technion—Israel Institute of Technology, which he lobbied for founding as a Jewish higher education facility focusing on science and technology, and later for the Daniel Sieff Research Institute, subsequently renamed the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Weizmann was also active politically and materially in British World War I efforts, both advising strategy and as an early developer of bacterial fermentation for industrial-scale production. He provided a major source of acetone, which was critically needed for the Allies to produce explosive propellants.

Ronald Sheinson
Silver Spring, Md.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Edward Wister Naegele Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jules Blake
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
W. Wallace (Mo) Cleland

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE