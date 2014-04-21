Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Corrosion Led To Utah Refinery Blast

by Jeff Johnson
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Sulfidation corrosion in a 10-inch pipe at the bottom of a reactor in the mobile distillation dewaxing unit of the Silver Eagle Refinery in Woods Cross, Utah, led to a hydrogen release and blast on Nov. 4, 2009. That is the conclusion in a recently released metallurgical analysis by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). The board’s examination found the accident cause to be similar to those of two other recent refinery accident investigations. Fortunately, CSB notes, no one was seriously injured in the Silver Eagle explosion, but more than 100 homes were damaged. CSB found no inspection records for the failed pipe, which had been thinning for years, according to the metallurgical analysis. CSB’s full report remains delayed, the board says, because of its workload and a “pressing series of accidents in the oil production and refining sector.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE