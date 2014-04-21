Cytos To Fold After Phase II Failure

Cytos Biotechnology has initiated the process of liquidating itself following the failure of its lead product candidate, CYT003, an asthma treatment in Phase II clinical trials. Cytos, which currently has 36 employees, underwent a significant downsizing in 2011, dropping other early-stage development projects and reducing staff from 82 to 10 workers. The company’s cash balance as of March 31 was $35 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter